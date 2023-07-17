Top criminal Willem Holleeder (65), sentenced to life imprisonment, spent several weeks in the Leiden University Medical Center this spring with heart problems. That reports the Telegraph. According to doctors, the radical treatment he had to undergo could not be carried out in the penitentiary hospital of the prison in Scheveningen.
