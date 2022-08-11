The grenade project, worth 6 million euros, will be the home of the juniors. Demolitions are currently underway, but actual construction will begin soon, including 5 synthetic courts, 13 changing rooms, bar and restaurant

When we say Raging Bull … From the market hits in bursts of these hours to the leap in quality on plants and infrastructures. On the day in which the grenade club formalizes the arrivals of the attacking midfielders Miranchuk and Vlasic, twenty-four hours after the announcement of the midfielder Ilkhan and with the very hot tracks for the defenders Perr Schuurs of Ajax and Isak Hien of Djurgardens (not alternative), there is another important news.

A few hours ago, in fact, Torino started work on the Robaldo sports center where, within a year and a half, a state-of-the-art training center for the grenade youth teams will be born. In the morning, the demolition of the existing structures of the old sports center started, such as the removal of a synthetic turf field. In recent months, the remediation of the asbestos found on the site had already been carried out. When the demolitions are completed, the first stone will be laid and the construction of the new Robaldo will begin. The construction of the new youth house is one of the strategic projects at the top of the programming for the next two years, with an investment of just under 6 million euros, all borne by the club. See also If Pogba returns to play the Pogba, it is a decisive blow. And Juve took it for free

The Coverciano granata – The Robaldo is a sports center of four and a half hectares, almost 50,000 square meters, located in the southern area of ​​Turin: today it is dilapidated, by spring 2024 Turin will transform it into a state-of-the-art training center for the youth sector. In 2016 the club won the tender from the Municipality of Turin, obtaining a thirty-year concession, committing itself to redevelop this piece of the city that has been in a state of total abandonment for decades: a year ago, the city council had approved the executive redevelopment project. In the new Robaldo, five synthetic fields will be created, thirteen changing rooms for footballers and four for referees and coaches, a gym, a medical area, a massage room, a press room, a large warehouse, a hall with reception, offices, bars and restaurant, a guesthouse, large internal and external parking lots, a grandstand for field number 1 with 96 seats plus two more for fields 2 and 3 each with 264 seated seats plus 50 standing seats. All in the name of environmental sustainability, thanks to the exploitation of solar energy and the recycling of water, and the Toro will also take care of the arrangement of roads, avenues and other urbanization interventions. See also Eurovision Song Contest: Malik Harris wins the German ESC preliminary round

