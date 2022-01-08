Home page politics

An F / A-18 Hornet fighter aircraft takes off from the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan off the South Korean coast. © Song Kyung-Seok / Pool / epa / dpa

The Ampel coalitionists have agreed to advance two long-controversial armaments projects. Preparations are now under way. After years of dispute, things could go quickly.

Berlin – Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has taken steps towards a decision on the multi-billion dollar successor to the Tornado fighter aircraft.

The SPD politician spoke to Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) about the armaments project on Thursday, as the German press agency learned from government circles in Berlin. It was also about a second upcoming decision, in which the armament of the new German Armed Forces drone Heron TP should be regulated.

Lambrecht’s predecessor in the ministerial office, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU), had set the course for F-18 fighter planes to be purchased as the successor to the Tornado fleet introduced 40 years ago in the USA. The US model is to be procured for Germany’s so-called nuclear participation in US weapons. A certification of the European model Eurofighter for this seemed associated with more effort or even impossible in the foreseeable future.

Access to US nuclear weapons

NATO’s nuclear deterrent concept provides that in the event of war, allies have access to US nuclear weapons, i.e. must be able to carry the bombs to the target.

After Scholz’s interview with Lambrecht, several test orders were placed. The aim is to clarify once again whether buying the more modern F-35 aircraft could be an alternative and whether the Eurofighter could be considered for a second task for the Tornado fleet: electronic combat. The necessary steps and time sequences for arming the drones should also be recorded.

The SPD, Greens and FDP agreed in their coalition agreement in November to enable drones to be armed. According to the paper, these could help protect soldiers deployed abroad. The three traffic light partners also agreed to procure “a successor system for the Tornado fighter aircraft at the beginning of the 20th legislative period”. “We will support the procurement and certification process with a view to Germany’s nuclear participation objectively and conscientiously,” they explained.

German participation controversial

Germany’s participation in nuclear participation has recently been controversial. Officially never confirmed, but a kind of open secret: In Büchel in the Eifel, 20 thermonuclear B61 gravitational bombs of the US armed forces are said to be stored, which can be latched under German tornadoes.

The previous deterrent concept stipulates that tornadoes specializing in electronic combat would protect the bombers. According to previous plans, around 30 F-18s of the “Super Hornet” version should be procured for nuclear participation. For electronic aerial combat – disrupting, holding down and fighting enemy air defense positions – 15 F-18s in the “Growler” version should also be purchased. dpa