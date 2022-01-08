In a joint action with the Intelligence Nucleus of the General Coordination of Social Security and Labor Intelligence of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, agents of the Federal Police in Presidente Prudente, in the interior of São Paulo, arrested this Friday, 7, in the act, a man suspect committing crimes of embezzlement in different states, fraudulently withdrawing INSS benefits.

Investigators approached him shortly after he had withdrawn a third party’s pension, using a false document. According to the corporation, the prisoner confessed to the crimes and stated that he has not used his real name for 30 years.

During the approach, agents identified that the suspect was carrying several documents containing his photo, but with data from other people, says the PF. At the time, the man even tried to impersonate one of the false identities he used and therefore will also be indicted for the crime of using a false document.

The PF indicates that at least one other fraud perpetrated by the same man has already been confirmed, through withdrawals of the retirement benefit in Brasília, in the Federal District.

