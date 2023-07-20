A violent tornado hit the Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina, causing significant damage and jeopardizing drug supplies at hospitals and pharmacies. The company confirmed the damage but reassured that no employees were injured as they were promptly evacuated. The tornado damaged the roofs of buildings and overturned trailer trucks, causing thousands of drugs to spill into the surrounding area. Pfizer’s factory produces anesthetics and other drugs, including nearly 25% of all sterile injectable drugs used in US hospitals. Long-term drug shortages are expected as Pfizer works to restore or move production to other locations. The National Weather Service rated the tornado an EF3, with winds of up to 150 miles per hour, causing temporary road closures and severe traffic disruption.



