The contribution of the Roman singer to find new families for the dogs saved by the Enpa of Ascoli Satriano, in the Foggiano area

Genoa – It is said that unity is strength and that, after all, nothing happens by chance. History which comes from Ascoli Satriano, in the province of Foggia, is a concrete example. Here, in fact, eight dog puppies snatched from their mother Lola, abandoned and then recovered and treated by the National Animal Protection Body and the volunteers of the section have found a new home, where they can give and receive love. A happy ending made possible also thanks to the contribution of Elodie Di Patrizi, as the animal rights association makes known that in a post on social media tells the story.

Last October, immediately after the finding of the puppies, the Enpa launched an appeal to find their mother, submitting a report of disappearance to the competent authorities, and after finding her, the volunteers mobilized for the future adoption of the dogs, the whose story came to the ears of Elodie, who in those weeks was in Ascoli Satriano for the shooting of her first film “I eat your heart”, directed by director Pippo Mezzapesa.

Once you become aware of the story, the Roman artist immediately took action to lend a hand to the association and promote the adoption of puppies. “Perhaps also thanks to this special appeal, Mia, Asia, Nikita, Fulmen, Rocky, Epta, Stella and Tessa today all have a home. In fact, just last weekend, even the last puppy, Tessa, joined Sara and her family in the province of Lecco. Mia is in Rome with Diego and Benedetta. Asia is in Ascoli Satriano with Ivana and Enzo. Fulmen is in the province of Milan with Mara and her family. Epta is in Munich with Gabriela (a verified international adoption) and Stella is happy with her family in the province of Foggia ”.

Great satisfaction was expressed by Carla Rocchi, National President of Enpa: “Started in the worst way with a gesture, abandonment, which unfortunately is still an everyday occurrence in too many parts of Italy, this is a story with a happy ending thanks to the commitment of many people who believe and live in respect for animals, protecting and loving them through concrete actions. I therefore thank the volunteers of the Enpa of Ascoli Satriano who did not give up and managed to find mother Lola, guaranteeing the little ones the best weaning. I thank the people who did not turn away and helped to gather information. And thank you Elodie, who with his sensitivity and his generosity has allowed this story and, therefore, these puppies, to reach the hearts of the families who have decided to adopt them more quickly “.