If you are one of the thousands of citizens who want to go to Qatar World Cup 2022, this information interests you.

Although the Colombia selection is not yet qualified for the World Cup, which will take place from November 21, 2022, and still faces a difficult road to reach Qatar, you can start planning your trip so as not to miss this great event in world sport.

How much does it cost to travel to the other side of the world? Here are some of the costs to consider if you want to go to Taste to see great teams such as Brazil, Germany, France, Spain or England, already classified for the 2022 tournament.

The tournament will take place between November 21 and December 18, 2022.

Round trip flights

If you want to undertake the trip to the other side of the world, you must think about the costs of tickets, food, lodging and admission to the matches.

The total cost of the trip will depend on the choices you make: you can choose to choose the most luxurious accommodations and restaurants or you can opt for a less ostentatious trip.

Tickets are perhaps one of the biggest expenses of the trip. If you wish to travel from the capital of the country, the prices, round trip, dated November 2022, to the city of Doha, in Qatar, are between 5 and 19 million pesos.

The price varies according to the scales and the type of airline that you choose

The cheapest ticket is worth just over 5.6 million pesos and includes several scales.

For example, Bogotá-New ​​York, New York-Paris, and Paris-Doha. It would be, in total, more than 30 hours of flight.

If you choose a more expensive airline, round trip flights can exceed 19.5 million pesos.

Considering that this will be the most desired destination in November of the other year, it is likely that the tickets, and other expenses, rise in price considerably for those dates.

Staying in Qatar

The second thing to resolve on the trip is accommodation.

The price of your accommodation depends on whether you will opt for a luxury place or if you prefer a much cheaper option.

According to quotes from travel sites, a night in a four or five star hotel can cost between 500 thousand and one million pesos. Other luxury hotels can charge you a minimum of 4 million pesos per night.

Now, there are also multiple hotel options that can charge you $50, or a little more, per night. As a minimum you will pay 200 thousand pesos per night of lodging.

Your accommodation total will depend on how many days you stay in Qatar to enjoy the World Cup matches.

However, there will be multiple options for lodging. According to the newspaper Olé, “Qatar will have up to 130,000 rooms available for the more than one million fans expected during the 28 days of the tournament.”

That total is made up of 2-5 traditional hotel rooms, cruise ships moored in port known as ‘floating hotels,’ serviced apartments and villas, and desert camps.

Food

Food can be another higher expense if you take into account that, as the newspaper Olé indicates, in Taste food stalls do not predominate in the streets that can help you minimize expenses if you plan to go to the world.

A basic dinner can cost between 40 and 50 dollars (between 150 thousand and 200 thousand pesos). You can also opt for expensive dinners that are sure to come under hundreds of dollars.

Transfers and entrance to the stadiums

Finally, you must bear in mind that the World Cup will be held in eight stadiums, so you must cover the costs of the transfers.

You will have to move between Al Bayt Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ras Abu Abboud Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, City of Education Stadium and Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium.

According to Olé, a metro card costs 4.5 dollars, that is, 17,600 pesos. This may cost you a ride.

Now enter the stadium. As announced by the FIFA, this Wednesday begins the application for the purchase of tickets.

The first stage will close on February 8. Applicants will be chosen randomly, if the demand exceeds the available capacity.

For this first part, fans will be able to choose individual match tickets. Fifa reserved a special rate for residents of the host country, they can purchase the pass from 11 dollars (44,000 Colombian pesos). As soon as there are common fans, they will pay 69 dollars (276,000 Colombian pesos).

Those chosen will be notified on March 8 to continue with the credit card payment process.

On the other hand, the organization has created different luxury packages to attend various matches. The price is between 950 and 4,950 dollars (between 3.7 million and 19.3 million Colombian pesos).

Information can be found on the FIFA Match Hospitality page.

That being said, the final cost of your trip will depend on how long you choose to stay in Qatar, the number of matches you want to attend, the type of airline you choose, and the type of accommodation you prefer.

For example, if you decide to stay in Qatar for 5 days, stay in a 2 or 3-star hotel and go to 4 or 5 games, you may need, at a minimum, more than 30 million pesos.

Will you make the investment?

