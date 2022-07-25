One goal in the first half and three in the second half against Renate …

Brianza derby in a friendly sauce. In the 2019-20 season, the two teams challenged each other in the Serie C championship and in the Italian cup. cadets. The two teams met in Monzello three weeks before the start of the top flight. Test in which Giovannino Stroppa’s team confirmed its “rule of 4” in the summer friendlies of this historic 2022 Monza. In fact, after the 4-0 at Lugano Under 21 on 13 July and 4-1 at Piacenza on 20 July, here is another poker from Monza.

In the good debut match of Filippo Ranocchia, it was the Danish Gytkjaer who rounded up the score after the 23-year-old Andrea Colpani’s goal in the first half. In the great heat of Monzello, from 1-0 at half time to 4-0 final in favor of the red and white, against a Renate pierced in the second half by Gytkjaer’s own brace and an own goal by the defender Manuel Ferrini. In the end, a Stroppa was noticed who was certainly satisfied with his performance. See also Settebello, the World League operation starts tomorrow in Strasbourg

Among the singles, Cragno played almost the entire game in goal, replaced as he was by Sorrentino in the 33rd minute of the restart. Stefano Sensi, on the other hand, was replaced in the interval by Ranocchia. Before the match, Adriano Galliani addressed current market issues at Sportitalia: “I see that the newspapers continue to talk about forwards. They are wrong, because we are only working on the entry of a defender. Unripe? Absolutely no. We are covered in front, we have 5 forwards; currently I do not feel great need, and then whoever has not arrived means that we have never asked for it. Petagna? It is still all to be seen. Now he needs a very strong defender. Ibra? I love Zlatan, Milan did very well “.

