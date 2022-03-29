The CEO of parcel deliverer PostNL Belgium and his number two are both held in a Belgian cell. The two are suspected of human trafficking and of leading a criminal organization, as we know The last news and VTM NEWS †

Yesterday, agents in our neighboring country raided three PostNL depots. Nine employees were then taken in for questioning. One of them was the CEO of PostNL Belgium, Rudy Van Rillaer. His number two was also arrested. It concerns the operations manager in Belgium. The two are charged with leading a criminal organization, human trafficking, forgery and prohibited posting.

Yesterday, the two, along with seven others, were brought before the Belgian investigating judge. He released six of them, some of them under conditions. The two top executives and a third employee must remain in jail for the time being. The council chamber will decide on them on Friday. He can release the three or make them available to the court. See also Zubimendi was injured again against Atlético

Yesterday was the second time that the Belgian police carried out a major raid on PostNL depots. This happened about four months ago after an undercover report from VTM NEWS and The last news† This showed that not only undeclared work was taking place at PostNL, but also child labour. Justice in Belgium suspects the leadership of PostNL of forcing subcontractors to commit criminal acts, and perpetuating that model. They face jail terms ranging from six months to three years.

‘Cowboy practices’

For the Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Post, Petra De Sutter (Green) it is clear that something fundamental needs to change in the parcel companies sector. She thereby refers to the fact that not only PostNL was raided by the judicial authorities. For example, a DPD depot in Mechelen was closed last week after people were caught doing undeclared work.

De Sutter therefore wants to amend the postal law. This can determine what percentage of parcel couriers should have a permanent contract. “You have to change something in the legislation so that the chance of exploitation is reduced,” the Green minister told VTM NEWS† “I want to be able to put an end to cowboy practices in this sector,” concludes the minister. See also Russian Foreign Ministry commented on Ukraine's decision to break off diplomatic relations

Watch the undercover report of VTM Nieuws and Het Laatste Nieuws (Premium) below:

The sealed building of PostNL in Wommelgem. © Marc De Roeck



