TopGear Magazine 225 (March 2024) is now in stores and on doormats throughout the Netherlands and Belgium. This month we have a Japan Special for you, featuring the latest supercar concepts from Nissan, Toyota, Mazda and Lexus, plus the illustrious icons that came before them. And besides? Much more!

Japanese concept cars

What does the future of the Japanese supercar look like? Well, maybe so. We are friendly with the Nissan Hyper Force, Mazda Iconic SP, Lexus Electrified Sports Concept and Toyota FT-Se.

Japanese originals

A few legends preceded the extreme concept cars above. You also dreamed about the Nissan GT-R, Mazda RX-7, Lexus LFA and Toyota MR2. Okay, maybe a little less on that last one, but still.

Porsche Macan

The second-generation Macan is breaking out, and it brings a big battery pack with it. Porsche's most popular model is now fully electric. We take a closer look at the newcomer.

Supercar Owners Circle

Do you have a fast car? And a lot of money? And do you need company with exactly these qualifications? Then become a member of the exclusive Supercar Owners Circle. We hitch a ride on one of their rides.

A look inside Lucid

We visit the Californian builder of über-luxury EVs; How are things going with Lucid? And we immediately look at the upcoming Gravity SUV and the extreme (because 1,250+ hp) Air Sapphire.

Drives

Someone said grand tourer? The Aston Martin DB12 competes against the Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo, where it is striking how versatile the modern GT has become. We drive the Italophile version of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Tributo Italiano. And of course we also try a lot of electric stuff, from the BMW iX1 and updated Tesla Model 3 to the Polestar 3.

And further…

It's almost spring again, and so it's high time for two-wheeled fun – we've listed the coolest, tastiest and most striking motorcycles of 2024 for you. We visit Ferrari Classiche, the brand's own restoration company where you can have your 250 GTO or Testarossa made like new again. Marques Brownlee drives the new hybrid Corvette E-Ray, which also happens to be the fastest Corvette ever. And because we were in Japan (see above), we immediately visit the Magarigawa Circuit – members only.

You can read this and much more in Top Gear Magazine 225! So make sure you get your hands on it quickly: hurry to the store or order it now in our webshop! Would you like to receive the upcoming issues of Top Gear automatically at home? Then take out a subscription here – for yourself or for someone else – with a great discount or a cool welcome gift. Enjoy reading!