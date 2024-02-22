“Due to a previous problem with the telecommunications systems, currently resolved, the urban section of the C metro line from San Giovanni to Giardinetti opens with over an hour's delay”. Atac communicates this.
“The safety procedures in case of autonomous travel require a detailed check of the current route conditions and for this reason Atac is temporarily managing the service between San Giovanni and Giardinetti with replacement buses”, explains Atac.
