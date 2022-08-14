From the 2023 season, the GT World Challenge Europe will adopt new categories depending on the licenses of the drivers competing in the Endurance Cup.

In the press conference that Stéphane Ratel held on the occasion of the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, at which Motorsport.com was present, it was announced how SRO Motorsports Group has worked to simplify the Classes: from next year there will be the rankings called Overall, Gold Cup, Silver Cup and Bronze Cup as subdivisions.

The changes to the competitor licenses, also studied in collaboration with IMSA and Automobile Club de l’Ouest, were approved by the FIA ​​World Council on June 29, 2022 and will come into effect from January 1, 2023.

Race action Photo by: SRO

“We had to review the categories of drivers. Working together with our friends from the ACO, and also convincing those from IMSA and FIA, we have progressively achieved what we wanted. I think the new subdivision will suit the needs well and over time it will become clear to everyone, “explains Ratel.

“We had a huge Silver grid made up of young drivers. But some of them started racing at the age of eight, others had to finish their studies in agreement with the family. Starting at 8 or 22 is not the same thing and you’ll never be on the same level. “

“Basically we wanted to split the Silver Class in two: all young drivers with a wealth of experience will go to Gold, while those who started their career later will go to Silver”.

Stephane Ratel, CEO SRO Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Another key point was to understand who, at the Bronze level, could actually have this license so as not to belittle certain figures, but not to unduly enhance others.

“The problem was that professional drivers were automatically classified as Bronze when they reached 60 years of age, although they were still fast enough to be suitable for higher levels.”

“For example, I raced with Bernd Schneider at the Red Bull Ring in GT2 this year and someone like me didn’t have the same speed. That’s why now an aging professional will remain Silver, while one who has never been a PRO will be considered a true Bronze “.

Atmosphere Photo by: SRO

THE LICENSES

The new licensing system, as we said before, has four divisions: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze.

The Platinum is reserved for professional pilots with one of these characteristics: official competitors of a manufacturer, in the past or currently holders of Super License, authors of performances and results like other Platinum.

The Gold is for those who usually race in a car and have played at least three years of high-level karting, as well as taking part in particular single-seater competitions for more than two seasons. Also including those whose motorsport careers in karting or cars started under the age of 20.

Among the various selection criteria, it is also possible to consider cases that lead directly a Gold to pass into Platinum based on the results achieved in one of the various levels defined by the FIA ​​called ‘Tier’, which we will list below.

For example, a Top5 in the ‘Tier 1’ entitles the driver to the Platinum license, the same result in the ‘Tier 2’ or a title in one of the series of the ‘Tier 3’ automatically promotes the driver to Gold status.

Atmosphere in the pitlane Photo by: SRO

As Ratel explained, the most complicated of the categories is the Silver, given that many pilots play the role of professionals even if they are not officers of a brand, which penalized the youngest on the launch pad.

For example, some pilots are like ‘freelancers’ and are called upon by teams and other colleagues who fund a program and need a high-level competitor to complete the crew, or an expert to teach a young or a so-called ‘gentleman’ driver.

As long as one remains with a Silver license, the calls arrive because those who call this type of pilots are enrolled in the lower categories of the various championships; if you switch to Gold, it would be much more complicated to find a seat every weekend, since you would have to clash with the professionals hired by the brands.

It was therefore decided to classify in this category only those who are under 30 years old, or those who are in their first year of license, those who have no significant experience in single-seaters or karting, those who started their career in motorsport between 20 and 30 years and drivers who make money from motorsport activities.

Finally, the Bronze will be all the pilots who obtain the license after the age of 30, but also in this case the averages of each will be taken into account to see the level. The age for relegation to Bronze will go from 50 to 55 depending on the driver’s performance and the provisional ones will be re-evaluated after one year.

Atmosphere in the pitlane Photo by: SRO

THE FIA LEVELS

In the document published by the FIA ​​on 29 June last, the levels of the competitions that can guarantee a license promotion according to the results achieved were defined.

TIER 1

Any FIA World Championship, FIA Formula 2 and GP2, Formula E before World Championship status, FIA World Touring Car Championship, WTCR, ETCR, FIA International F3000, V8 Supercars, IndyCar Series.

TIER 2

NASCAR Cup Series, DTM, Super GT, Porsche Supercup, international single-seater series including FIA Formula 3, FIA World Cup (excluding Nations Cup and Motorsport Games), Super Formula.

TIER 3

Regional and National Touring Car Championships, regional and national Porsche Carrera Cup, regional or national LMP3, regional or national GT4, NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series, FIA European Hill Climb Championship, international and European karting championships.

The departure Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

THE 2023 GTWC Endurance CLASSES

Here are the categories that SRO Motorsports Group will use for the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance from 2023.

It remains to be seen how classes will be applied in Sprint Cup and other championships (Asia, America and Intercontinental GT Challenge) as needed.

Specifically, the Overall will take the place of the current PRO, the Gold of the Silver and the Bronze of the PRO-AM.

OVERALL – There will be no limitations and all pilots with higher licenses will be able to participate

GOLD CUP – Reserved for 3 pilots with a Gold license

SILVER CUP – Reserved for 1 Platinum / Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze driver

BRONZE CUP – Reserved for 1 Platinum / Gold / Silver and 2 Bronze.

FIA LICENSES: Drivers categorization