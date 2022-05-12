The movie of Top Gun: Maverick is about to land in theaters, which is why many expert critics in the film industry have already had the opportunity to see it in advance versions. Many of them claim that it is the best seen in the year 2022leaving many other adaptations far from the success that the adventure of Tom Cruise will produce

Here are some reviews by different media Hollywood:

CNN’s Brian Lowry:

Nimbly blending nostalgia and high-speed action, Top Gun: Maverick soars higher than it has a right to, building a mostly excellent sequel 36 years later, using a good but not great movie as its leap. That may not be enough to take your breath away, but when it comes to summer entertainment, it’s worth it.

GamesRadar’s Jamie Graham:

It all comes down to the man or woman in the box, Maverick says of the importance of aviators, and Cruise is simply the best of the best when it comes to thrills. Along with director Joseph Kosinski and producer Christopher McQuarrie, he has created an expertly crafted, thunderously funny and surprisingly emotional blockbuster.

Russ Bonaime from Collider:

Top Gun: Maverick is an amazingly cool sequel from director Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion, TRON: Legacy), Maverick has been living in the shadow of the choices he made, and now, 36 years later, this character is back. ready to face the danger zone of a past that has haunted him since the first film.

IGN’s Matt Donato:

Top Gun: Maverick is an off-limits blast of afterburners and thrills sure to please audiences looking for a classic blockbuster. Director Joseph Kosinski doesn’t lose the nostalgia of the ’80s, with movies that were light on reason and huge on chest-pounding heroism.

This was just a test of what critics think about Top Gun: Maverick. In the end, it will be those who pay the entrance ticket who will judge if it is worth seeing Tom Cruise once again flying over the skies.

The film premieres next 25 of May On cinemas.

Via: comic book