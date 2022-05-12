The new Spanish series Netflix’s “Welcome to Eden” focuses on Zoa and four other young people who are invited to the most exclusive party in history on a secret island a, organized by the brand of a new drink. However, not everything will turn out as expected.

Of the one hundred guests, only five are selected to try the new blue concoction, the same one that leaves them unconscious until the next day. Zoa (Amaia Aberasturi), Africa (Belinda), Ibón (Diego Garisa), Charly (Tomy Aguilera) and Aldo (Albert Baró)that when they wake up they discover that the rest have already left the island and they will supposedly have to wait for the next ship to pick them up.

To make the wait more pleasant, Astrid (Amaia Salamanca) and Erik (Guillermo Pfening), the founders of Fundación Edén, show the young people who stayed on the island what life is like on it, the facilities and introduce them to the members of the united group. Although most are happy to stay a little longer, Aldo doesn’t trust his hosts and keeps asking questions.

YOU CAN SEE: “Welcome to Eden”: what is the end of the Netflix series starring Belinda?

Who is who in “Welcome to Eden”?

1. Amaia Aberasturi as Zoa

The Basque actress is known, among others, for her role in the films “Akelarre” and “The Age of Ira” and in the series “Cuéntame”. Aberasturi told Vogue, “Zoa doesn’t even know where she’s going. She doesn’t know each other well, ”she commented on her character.

“She is a girl who has not been able to live her childhood, with many problems at home and the role she has had is that of being a mother. She is lucky enough to have a wonderful friend who brings out the light and there is her contradiction, at times the light comes out and at times the shadow ”, added Amaia.

Amaia Aberasturi is Zoa. Photo: Netflix.

2. Belinda is Africa

Belinda is one of the best known of the entire cast and the one with the longest professional career. Her career as an actress began when she was only ten years old in telenovelas such as “Cómplices al rescue”. In 2003 she released her first solo album and since then she has released three more and has sold around 1.5 million records in total.

With “Welcome to Eden” he gets into the skin of Africa. “She is a woman who likes challenges and she wants to risk everything, but she is very ambitious and likes power. However, she also has a very great lack of affection, so she always wants to attract attention, ”this is how she defines her character, the Mexican.

Belinda is Africa. Photo: Netflix.

3. Diego Garisa is Ibon

Ibon’s passion is music. Introverted and with family problems, the young man needs to get out of the house and make decisions for himself. “His dream was to be a pianist and they cut it off,” says Diego Garisa: “He embarks on this very big adventure for him because he has never left his comfort zone,” emphasizes the actor.

Diego Garisa is Ibon. Photo: Netflix.

4. Tomy Aguilera is Charly

Charly arrives in Eden to try to get rid of a guilt he has carried since he was a child. Despite his playful attitudes, the character played by Tomy Aguilera is a lonely and clueless young man who has a certain childlike innocence.

Tommy Aguilera is Charlie. Photo: Netflix.

5. Albert Baró is Aldo

Aldo is played by Albert Baró, and is one of the characters that will put the Eden Foundation in check. He is a mistrustful and impulsive young man who has always gotten his way, since he is a self-made man since he became independent at the age of 15.

Baró began in the world of acting at the age of 11 in the series “El corazón de la ciudad”. The actor spent a year living in Argentina where he made three movies, five plays and nine series. However, his popularity in Spain came with his role in “Merlí” where he played Joan Capdevila.

Albert Baró is Aldo. Photo: Netflix.

YOU CAN SEE: “Welcome to Eden”: everything you need to know about the new Netflix thriller series with Belinda

6. Lola Rodriguez is Maika

The actress Lola Rodriguez plays a trans character again, Maika (after the success of Poison). She is one of the young women who is part of the Eden Foundation. In fact, as Rodriguez states: “Maika is a technology freak and is in charge of security on the island. She has a lot of armor and an inner world because she has suffered a lot and in Eden she has found her place, ”says the actress.

Lola Rodriguez is Maika. Photo: Netflix.

7. Sergio Momo is Nico

Sergio Momo played Yeray in Elite. Catuación is something that he had been clear about since he was a child, since he has always been related to the artistic world -his father is a musician and his mother is his representative-.

Now, in Welcome to Eden, we will see Momo in the shoes of Nico, a member of the foundation who tries to climb the ranks in it and is willing to do anything to do so. Sergio defines it as “the clear example of disconnection with oneself and with desires, frustrations”.

Sergio Momo is Nico. Photo: Netflix.

8. Berta Castañé is Gaby

Gaby is Zoa’s sister and despite their differences they have a very strong bond, they love each other very much, that’s why she searches tirelessly, but in the process she will undergo a great transformation. For Berta Castañé, Gaby and Zoa’s relationship is like “that love-hate that almost all sisters experience”.

Berta Castañé is Gaby. Photo: Netflix.

9. Amaia Salamanca is Astrid

Astrid is Erik’s wife and the founder of the Eden Foundation. Regarding her character, Amaia Salamanca told the aforementioned medium: “I don’t think Astrid is the villain, I believe in her and in the motivations for which the character establishes a foundation with her partner because she believes that she is really going to teach them a better world to those who approach. She does it for the good of all.”

Amaia Salamanca is Astrid. Photo: Netflix.

10. William Pfening as Erik

Erik is the founder of the Edén Foundation and together with his wife Astrid manages the paradise to which the protagonists of the Spanish Netflix series travel. Actor Guillermo Pfening describes his character as “the head of the Astrid character.”

William Pfening is Erik. Photo: Netflix.

11. Ana Mena is Judit

Judith is Zoa’s best friend, so she accompanies her to the Foundation party. They are like sisters. For Ana Mena: “Judit is the typical friend we all have who signs up for any plan.”

Ana Mena is Judit. Photo: Netflix.

12. Berta Vazquez is Claudia

Claudia is a woman who has been in Eden for a long time, therefore she is enigmatic, mysterious and lonely. When she meets Zoa de Ella, she connects with her and “feels the need to redeem her story by helping her understand where she is.”

Berta Vazquez is Claudia. Photo: Netflix.

13. Irene Dev is Alma

Alma is a girl who sees herself reflected in the ideals of the Eden Foundation. According to the actress Irene Dev, she is a character “quite empathetic and who is very much in favor of Eden’s ideals, of what she represents and who fights for them.”