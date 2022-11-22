The Argentine team started the World Cup on the wrong foot and lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. It was a defeat that was not in the plans and it was a complete surprise. Due to the difference in budgets, due to the undefeated length that the Albiceleste had and because in the previous one it was the most accessible match of those led by Lionel Scaloni.
Football doesn’t always know logic and the Arabs achieved one of the most important victories in their history. On the other hand, Argentina suffered an event that did not occur in World Cups since 1930: It was the first time that they turned around a result with which he went to halftime.
The first half of the match was very positive for those led by Scaloni. They were winning thanks to Lionel Messi’s penalty goal and he had chances to stretch the difference (two goals were disallowed due to offside by Lautaro Martínez).
Everything changed in the second half. The team went out asleep and the Arabs took advantage of all the mistakes. They finished with a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Saleh Al Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari and achieved by far the biggest surprise in this World Cup. Will they continue to talk?
related links
More news from Argentina
More World Cup news
#negative #record #Argentine #team #World #Cups
Leave a Reply