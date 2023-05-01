It’s 2023, and the world is more focused on sustainability and eco-friendliness than ever before. If you’re a gardening enthusiast, you’ll want to make sure you’re up-to-date with the latest trends in the gardening world. Lucky for you, we’ve compiled a list of the top gardening trends for 2023 that you won’t want to miss.

Sustainability

First things first, let’s talk about sustainability. It’s not just a buzzword; it’s a way of life. Sustainable gardening means using environmentally friendly techniques that don’t harm the planet.

Water conservation – Install rain barrels to collect rainwater that you can use to water your plants and incorporate it with your sprinkler system in Oakville. Choose plants that are drought-tolerant and don't require much water.

– Install rain barrels to collect rainwater that you can use to water your plants and incorporate it with your sprinkler system in Oakville. Choose plants that are drought-tolerant and don’t require much water. Native plants – Choose plants that are native to your area. They are better adapted to the local climate and require less maintenance. Plus, they provide food and shelter for local wildlife.

– Choose plants that are native to your area. They are better adapted to the local climate and require less maintenance. Plus, they provide food and shelter for local wildlife. Bee-friendly plants – Bees are important pollinators, so choose plants that attract bees. Examples include lavender, sunflowers, and wildflowers.

– Bees are important pollinators, so choose plants that attract bees. Examples include lavender, sunflowers, and wildflowers. Repurpose pallets – Pallets in Mississauga are versatile and eco-friendly materials that can be repurposed into planters, raised beds, and compost bins.

Water-Wise Gardens And Plants

With climate change on the rise, water is becoming an increasingly scarce resource. That’s why water-wise gardening is becoming more popular.

Efficient irrigation – Use drip irrigation or a soaker hose to deliver water directly to the roots of your plants. This helps reduce water waste due to evaporation and runoff.

– Use drip irrigation or a soaker hose to deliver water directly to the roots of your plants. This helps reduce water waste due to evaporation and runoff. Rainwater harvesting – Collect rainwater in a barrel or tank to water your plants. This is an easy way to save water and reduce your water bill.

Houseplant Craze

If you’re someone who loves bringing the outdoors inside, you’re going to be thrilled about the houseplant craze. Indoor gardening is becoming more popular, and it has plenty of benefits.

Statement plants – Make a statement with a large or unusual plant, such as a fiddle leaf fig or monstera deliciosa. These plants can serve as a focal point in any room. Get some with flowers free delivery in Toronto.

– Make a statement with a large or unusual plant, such as a fiddle leaf fig or monstera deliciosa. These plants can serve as a focal point in any room. Get some with flowers free delivery in Toronto. Hanging plants – Hanging plants are a great way to add greenery to your space without taking up floor space. Choose plants like ivy or ferns that cascade down the sides of the pot.

– Hanging plants are a great way to add greenery to your space without taking up floor space. Choose plants like ivy or ferns that cascade down the sides of the pot. Plant accessories – Get creative with macrame hangers, decorative pots, and plant stands. These can add a touch of style and personality to your indoor garden.

– Get creative with macrame hangers, decorative pots, and plant stands. These can add a touch of style and personality to your indoor garden. Air-purifying plants – Certain houseplants are known for their air-purifying abilities. Examples include the spider plant, peace lily, and snake plant. These plants can help remove toxins from the air and improve air quality in your home.

Edible Landscaping

Last but not least, let’s talk about edible landscaping. It’s the idea of incorporating edible plants into your landscaping design. Why have a boring garden when you can have one that produces delicious fruits and vegetables? Edible landscaping is not only practical, but it’s also beautiful.