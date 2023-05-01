Barcelona has as one of the market priorities the signing of a center forward that allows them to rotate Lewandowski seeking to avoid excessive fatigue in the Polish goalscorer. Today the two closest options are those of Aubameyang and Roberto Firmino, this due to their status as future free agents that would allow the culés to make a minimum investment. However, the reality is that neither of the two Premier League veterans are the club’s desired signing.
In 90min we have informed you that Barcelona’s primary desire for the center of attack for this summer is to move their chips for Vitor Roque, the young talent from Brazil who steals the show within his country and on a continental level in the same way. However, the Catalans cannot meet Paranaense’s economic claims this summer, which are growing due to the interest of the powerful Premier League clubs as well as PSG in their signing.
The team that now enters the battle for his signature is Newcastle United, the magpies club with the ticket to the Champions League in hand wants to move into the market as a big team, which is why they are willing to pay the price to ask for the striker of the future in Brazil, with the understanding that they would not only sign one of the great jewels of the world giving a sporting coup, but also a club image coup that can fight for the signing of the players they want the most powerful on the planet.
