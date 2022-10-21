No matter the time of year, escaping to your dream holiday destination with your family or friends has never been better. And what better place to visit than Cornwall?

A gem surrounding the UK coast, holidays in Cornwall are the ultimate way to spend quality time with your loved ones, and get away from the mundane of everyday life with some of the breath-taking adventures that await with a staycation.

Before your next trip, it’s a good idea to take a look at some of the places on the Cornish coast that you won’t want to miss. To help, we’ve put together a list of the top seven must-see locations when holidaying in Cornwall.

See St Michael’s Mount

With a similar appearance to the famed Mont Saint-Michel in France, St Michel’s Mount is situated on a tiny island just off the coast of Cornwall. Home to an ancient castle, you can wander through centuries-old corridors and soak up layers of history.

Marvel at a piece of the coat worn by Napoleon at the Battle of Waterloo, see where Queen Victoria sat and enjoyed tea, explore mummified souvenirs from Egypt, and so much more within the walls of this Priory-turned-castle.

Visit Land’s End

Explore the clifftop walks around the coast, visiting the iconic signpost as you look out to sea. Take in the breathtaking views with a wide range of refreshments and, of course, Cornish pasties. There’s a gift shop to help you commemorate your journey as well as a 200-year-old farm and attractions for the entire family.

Chill out at St. Ives

Voted by Coast magazine as one of TripAdvisor’s top 10 European beaches, St Ives is a picturesque fishing harbour and seaside town that features narrow cobbled streets, fisherman’s cottages and a sandy beach.

The bright blue of the sea will transport you to what seems like tropical shores, with a bustling town draped in history and golden sand waiting for you to sink your toes into – St Ives truly is like Heaven on Earth. A true gem in the UK.

Discover Minack Theatre

There are plenty more incredible beaches in Cornwall, but something else along the coast that begs a mention is the Minack Theatre. An open-air theatre dramatically cut into the cliffs at Porthcurno, you can expect to find a variety of musicals and plays perfectly orchestrated by the sounds of the sea at Minack Theatre from March to November.

Explore the Eden Project

We can’t list Cornwall’s must-see locations and not explore the Eden Project. An educational charity and social enterprise creating a movement that builds relationships between people and the Earth, whilst simultaneously proving that everything is interconnected.

A giant showcase of some of the world’s greatest plants, the original derelict clay pit on which the Eden Project was built has become a theatre of life and an incredible place to visit in Cornwall.

And now, Eden has gone worldwide – so not only is this a must-see location for your holiday to the Cornish coast, but you can marvel at Earth’s greatest wonders from as far away as New Zealand!

Surfs up at Watergate Bay

Speaking of marvelling at Earth’s greatest wonders, you could opt to be entranced by the waves at Watergate Bay, one of the go-to places for both new and seasoned surfers.

A little slice of luxury, this sandy beach offers a quaint spot to chill out and really soak up Cornish life… or to get soaked, if you fancy a surfing lesson.

Walk to Golitha Falls

If nature walks and waterfalls are more your thing, then check out Golitha Falls, where you can freely walk through forests and explore nature at its finest, letting the kids and your four-legged friends roam whilst listening to the wonder of trickling water paving its way through the land.

Following the series of spectacular cascades towards the River Fowey is nothing short of a fairy tale. In fact, much of Cornwall looks as though it could belong to the pages of a storybook.

So, where will your next Cornish adventure take you?