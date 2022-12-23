The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) shared this Friday (23.Dec.2022), on his Instagram profile, a publication asking his followers to subscribe to his LinkedIn page, a social network used to promote and seek job vacancies.

Netizens filled Twitter with jokes about the “unemployment” from Bolsonaro. The president’s term will end in 9 days, when Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will take over the Planalto Palace.

Here is Bolsonaro’s publication with his LinkedIn profile:

In 2023, it will be the 1st time in more than 3 decades that Bolsonaro will not assume an elected office. Before being led to Planalto in 2018, he was councilor of the Rio de Janeiro capital for 2 years (1989-1991) and federal deputy for the State of Rio de Janeiro for 7 terms (1991-2019).

The Chief Executive was invited by the national president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Neto, to be the honorary president of the acronym and to compose the national executive. According to Valdemar, Bolsonaro will have “the whole structure” you need.

Here are the jokes shared about Bolsonaro’s post: