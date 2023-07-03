













That made us think of those Mario outfits that, despite looking cute or ridiculous, turned out to be a great tool to deal with Bowser. That’s why we bring you this Top 5 Mario Costumes that we didn’t want to use but they turned out to be very useful.

Number 5. Frog Mario

We start this ready with one of Mario’s most classic costumes: the frog one. With this the plumber and his brother could swim easier and also resist currents. Despite its usefulness, we cannot deny that it looks quite ridiculous when used by one of the brothers. Since it seems that they were half swallowed by one of these amphibians

Source: Nintendo

The animated series of the brothers allowed us to see it in a little more detail and it looked more like a spandex suit with frog eyes on the head. Although it was widely used at the time, it seems that even the developers already forgot it because we haven’t seen it for a long time. The last time was in Paper Mario Color Splash and since then he has been missing in combat.

Number 4. Helicopter hat

We don’t know why beanies with little propellers on top became all the rage in childhood, but it looks like someone at Nintendo loved it. As a result we have the helicopter hat from New Super Mario Bros. Wii. In addition to giving the plumber a curious hat, he put on a suit similar to that worn by paratroopers.

Source: Nintendo

Despite how ridiculous it looked at times, it turned out to be a great tool. Especially for those players who were not so precise with their jumps. This hat allowed them to pass any level simply by floating in the air and without any concern of falling. They could even carry a partner through the air. So it was worth looking like this in order to reach the goal

Number 3. Mario Penguin

It seems that Nintendo wanted to experiment with Mario’s fashion for New Super Mario Bros Wii since this is also where the penguin outfit came from. This suit is one of the funniest of the plumber since it makes him look like one of the chubby penguins that we find so many times in Mario 64.

Source: Nintendo

In addition to the penguin appearance, he leaves behind the iconic plumbers’ overalls, which gives us a look that is not easy to forget. Despite his tenderness and curiosity, using it was a danger to enemies. Since with it you can freeze it or slide to kill rows of them. As if that were not enough, like the frog suit, it gave us better control of our movements in the water.

Number 2. Catsuit

Now we come to one of Mario’s most recent costumes and the one that cemented him as a complete furro. The catsuit from Super Mario 3D World. As if that wasn’t ridiculous enough, this costume makes our hero act like a cat and even walks on all fours.

Source: Nintendo

However, he showed his great utility with his abilities. Since it lets us climb walls and lengthen our jumps with a plummeting fall. If we go by the movie, he also showed that he is strong enough to battle Donkey Kong although at first everyone laughed at Mario for wearing this suit.

Number 1. Mario Tanooki

Nothing beats the classics and now we come to one of Mario’s most recognizable, used and loved costumes: the tanooki or raccoon costume for the friends. This costume makes Mario look like a cuddly plush toy with a big ringed tail. But behind all this is one of the best power ups in its history.

Source: Nintendo

With this suit we can attack enemies from the front and not just jumping on them. Plus he has the ability to fly which makes any level a breeze. Mario Tanooki’s utility and popularity is such that it even left its main line of games to appear on Mario Kart and even make the leap to the big screen. If that’s not ridiculing, we don’t know what is.

Sure, Mario has had a plethora of costumes throughout his existence, but at least they struck a great balance between ridiculousness and utility, while these select ones came as quite a surprise. Do you agree with our top? What other Mario costume do you find ridiculous? Tell us in the comments!

