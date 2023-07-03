Osmar Chohfi, president of the trade association with the group of countries, says there is potential for meat, aircraft and wood

Brazilian exports to the Arab countries have grown above average. In the first 5 months of Lula’s government, sales to the 22 countries of Arab League grew 11%, while the advance of total Brazilian exports was 4%. In 2022, compared to 2018, sales for this group increased by 55%. Exports in general rose by 44%.

The increase is concentrated in some basic products. The sale of soybeans in 2022, for example, was 74% higher than in 2021, while the increase for all countries was 21%. But in the case of beef, in which the producer gains more, the increase from 2021 to 2022 was 14% for the Arabs and 42% for the world.

But there is growth potential for products with greater added value, said Osmar Chohfi, president of CCAB (Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce). He mentioned products such as meat, airplanes, wood and sanitary ceramics.

“Our mission is to identify producers and train them to export“, he said. A retired diplomat, he was secretary general of Itamaraty (the 2nd position in the ministry hierarchy) from 2001 to 2002, in the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

HALAL PROJECT

The Chamber and ApexBrasil maintain the Halal Brasil project. The goal is to train 500 Brazilian food and beverage companies for the Halal market, which adapts the preparation and characteristics of products to Muslim consumers. There will be subsidies for the certification of 50 companies. The public notice to apply for the benefit should be opened by the end of July 2023.

“This training will open the Brazilian market not only to the Arab countries, but to the 57 Muslim countries”, said Chohfi. The largest Muslim country is Indonesia, with 278 million inhabitants and GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of US$ 1.4 trillion. Halal training should also include hotels and other tourist establishments.

There is a CCAB pilot project with the city hall of Foz do Iguaçu (PR), a city with a significant Muslim population. One of the items in this qualification is to put directions to Mecca, the holy city of Muslims in Saudi Arabia, in hotel rooms. Prayers must be said facing the city.

The CCAB president pointed out that the economic growth of the Arab countries should accelerate the increase in Brazilian exports to this group of countries. The estimated increase in GDP for the Arab League countries in 2023 is 3.4%. The average global growth should be 2.1% and that of Brazil, 1.2%, according to estimates by the World Bank.

The increase in sales of Brazilian agricultural products to Arab countries in 2022 was favored by the War in Ukraine. There was a reduction in grain sales from Ukraine and Russia, which favored Brazilian products. “There have been shifts in global trade”, he stated.