Here we wanted to remember some of them, which have nothing to do with Spider-Man and that is why we bring you this Top 5 with the best video games with Marvel characters. We hope to see many more and other heroes coming in the future.

Our 5 favorite games with Marvel characters

Number 5 – The Punisher, Marvel’s brutal antihero has one of his best video games

Frank Castle is one of Marvel’s most popular characters and he has no powers. Even the brutality with which he dispatches his enemies has already earned him a couple of video games. Although the one for Super Nintendo and arcades was also a gem, here we want to remember the one that came out for PC, Xbox and Play 2 back in 2004.

This remained faithful to the hero’s comics by giving us an experience full of weapons, interrogations, intrigue and of course a lot of violence. We had a whole arsenal at our disposal. There were special attacks that used the scenery in a brutal way and we had to interrogate certain criminals to continue advancing the story.

Source: THQ

It’s a shame that it’s not so easy to get this game anymore. Well, he really made us feel like Marvel’s iconic antihero. I hope they give him a new opportunity in the middle soon.

Number 4 – Hulk: Ultimate Destruction

Talking about making us feel like the hero in question. Hulk: Ultimate Destruction He managed to put us fully into the role of the emerald giant. Here we were given an entire open world full of destructible elements to measure our strength as the Hulk. In addition to enemies that were not easy to defeat.

Source: Radical Entertainment

It was like a Grand Theft Auto on steroids that let us take on side quests, continue the story, or simply destroy whatever we wanted. It also had some of Marvel’s best writers to create its story and has some of the most epic and memorable boss fights in a superhero game. Since they make a next-gen remake.

Number 3 – X-Men Origins: Wolverine remains the best game of one of Marvel’s favorite mutants

At a time when virtually all video games based on movies were disappointments, X-Men Origins: Wolverine He showed that you can do great things when you are not only motivated by money. This game finally let Wolverine be the best at what he does, dismembering and tearing up everyone in front of him with his powerful adamantium claws.

Furthermore, it was not only an adaptation of the film’s story. He put in a lot more things that paid homage to the extensive X-Men mythology. Like the Sentinels and the birth of Nightcrawler.

Source: Activision

Its pure and tough action that took into account the most recognizable aspects of Wolverine make it one of the best games not only of the character, but of Marvel. We wouldn’t be surprised if Insomniac takes some inspiration from this game for its own interpretation of the good Wolverine.

Of course we couldn’t leave out one of the publisher’s best character-based games and also one of the most influential fighting games. Marvel vs Capcom 2 He was the one who introduced us to fun three-on-three fights. We could also combine many of our favorite heroes with Capcom’s most iconic characters as we wanted.

Source: Capcom

It also offered us a fairly wide selection of characters. Each one with their own attacks that made them feel unique. You could spend hours making recipes with your friends and they would never get bored. Although the Marvel vs Capcom series continued, it never reached the same heights that it reached with this installment. Even today it is still used in tournaments which shows that it has withstood the passage of years very well.

Number 1 – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The best non-Spider-Man Marvel game in recent years is undoubtedly Guardians of the Galaxy. This game presents us with one of the best stories of this team outside of the comics. It contains a lot of references to Marvel’s expanded universe. Not to mention that it weaves characters like Adam Warlock and Fin Fang Foom very well into its plot.

Of course it takes inspiration from the movies and gave us a Star Lord who loves 80s music. Which in turn filled its soundtrack with hits that will have you excited and nostalgic at the same time. Unfortunately it was not very successful in sales, but if you have the opportunity, buy it and enjoy one of the best Marvel games and proof of the potential that some of the most hidden heroes in comics could have.

Source: Eidos

Although the selection was difficult with so many there are, these are what we consider the best games that Marvel and its characters have given us. Hopefully over time we will have more and that other heroes will have their time to shine. What did you think of our top? What other game with Marvel characters do you think we were missing? Tell us in the comments!

