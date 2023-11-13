Energy | A huge cave was dug under the valuable area of ​​Helsinki

Excavations that have been going on for more than half a year have been completed in the value area of ​​South Helsinki in Eiranranta.

The tunnel from the mouth opens a view into complete darkness. In the tunnel, an excavator opens a line for drainage, but it’s quiet in the actual cave.

Under the ground, in the giant cave of the energy company Helen, progress is being made from earthworks towards the construction of underground facilities. Currently, the construction site is preparing for the casting of the base slab.

Even at this stage, the main cave has a free height of 11 meters and the distance from the cave mouth to the back wall is about one hundred meters.

“That’s where the sea comes in,” says the excavation and construction project manager Jukka Hyttinen referring to the back wall.

The aggregate has been favorable for mining.

Helen has excavated a total of 40,000 cubic meters of additional space for new heat pumps, which can be used to recover even the last bits of heat from the waste water of the Viikinmäki wastewater treatment plant.

Heat pump technology has developed so much in recent years that Helen should lead the cooled wastewater from Sörnäis to Munkkisaari under the old heating plant. There, the new heat pumps use the waste water heat to produce more district heating for homes in Helsinki.

Contrary to what one might imagine from the location, Eiranranta’s thermal cave cannot be classified as a heat producer for the new residential area of ​​southern Helsinki or Hernesaari.

Head of Helen’s sustainable energy solutions unit Juhani Aaltonen says that the Eiranranta heating plant is based on a bigger idea than regional production.

“This is one step towards carbon-neutral production,” says Aaltonen.

Upon graduation in 2025 Eiranrantan the heat pump plant reduces Helen’s carbon dioxide emissions by more than 80,000 tons annually.

The district heating output of the new heating plant is 90 megawatts and the district cooling output is 60 megawatts.

Katri Vala’s heat pump plant in Sörnäinen has a slightly higher output. It produces 126 megawatts of heat and 80 megawatts of cooling.

A total of three heat pumps are coming to the Eiranranta facility. There is almost no room for expansion in Eiranranta. Katri Vala’s rock cave has also been built to its full extent.

Heat pumps in addition, a sturdy electric boiler will be built in Eiranranta’s heating plant, which will enable the heating of waste water in those moments when it is too cool for heat pump production.

Wastewater from Sörnäinen’s Katri Vala plant enters the Eiranranta plant at a temperature of only five degrees at its lowest point. The power of the electric boiler is 30 megawatts.

The total value of the investment is around 100 million euros, and it has been granted around 14.5 million euros of energy investment support from the Ministry of Labor and Economy.

Spaces for Eiranranta’s heat pump plant have been excavated under the old heating center on Munkkisaari.

