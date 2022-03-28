When did you hear from Pedri for the first time and what did you think?: “The first time I saw Pedri was playing with Las Palmas, and when we were very young we saw that he was something very special. But he has everything to improve. He has talent to attack and defend because he has the right mentality and is very well surrounded, with a family that accompanies him. You have to let him grow. It’s a pleasure to have players with that human profile and that sporting ability”.

How can Spain improve?: “I saw the Albanian game and we weren’t so bad. In the first half, we weren’t successful because they were closed and fresh, but we had good circulation. Then in the second, more mature, we did things better”.

Are you happy with the performance of the center backs?: “If there is a defensive problem, it is not one line, nor one player. It is the whole team. But it is impossible for the rivals not to do damage. We are one of the teams that does the least damage to us”.

In England they say that Manchester United loves him, can you confirm and ensure that he will be with Spain in the World Cup in Qatar?: “I will be in Qatar with Spain because I have given my word and there is also nothing that makes me more excited than representing my country in the World Cup. And even more so with this National Team and with this Federation. I can say it louder, but not more Of course. I’m where I want to be.”

Why have you chosen Albania and Iceland for this March window?: “I have not chosen the rivals, it is the Federation. But they are worth all of us, because those that are like Albania or Iceland help us to play against tighter teams, open the gaps and stop the counterattacks. If they are stronger, then also I’m worth it.”

Will there be any Galician in the World Cup?: “Well, I don’t know, because there are no Asturians either. Iago Aspas accompanied us some time ago, Brais has a profile that we like and we have also brought him…, but for new players to enter, others have to leave and this is always difficult “.

Is Busquets irreplaceable?: “No one is irreplaceable, but he is important for the National Team. If he maintains his physical and sporting level, he will be in the World Cup. Busquets is an exemplary player on and off the pitch and he is important for this group”.

What does Ferran contribute?: “Overflow, quality, goal, assists…, in short, a bit of everything. Goals are everyone’s task, like everything else in this team. Ferran contributes a lot to the group”.

Would you understand that the Federation worked on their possible substitutes?: “I understand any position, of course.”

What plan do you have for tomorrow?: “Arnau is not going to play for a minute, he is not scheduled to make his debut. He is here because Robert Sánchez left. My plan tomorrow is not to charge the players with minutes, that is, I will distribute the minutes”.

What memories do you have of Riazor?: “I played here when there was an athletics track. I suffered a lot here and we left here many times with our tails between our legs… A beautiful stadium that brings back great memories.”

What does Eric García bring to the team?: “Getting the ball out, collaborative defense, continuity, filtering passes… The central position is very complex with our style. Eric García has many possibilities and I have full confidence in his level”.

Cesc and technological football. He says that a strong player with less talent always plays before the talented one: “It’s his analysis, I don’t know if he said it in general. Our team is not like that. This is a high-level sport, footballers are talented athletes. If we had that idea (physical before talent), Pedri would not play He wouldn’t even warm up for a single second with us. The first thing we look for is talent, accompanied by physical fitness, training and conditions”.

Would Luis Enrique play in the National Team?: “I would not go to the National Team. I have seen games of my time. And my mother, how slow it was. Sometimes I try to teach it to my children and better not. I thought I had a round trip, but no, nothing. I was stopped all the time.”