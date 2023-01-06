Year 2022 It has finally ended for a few days, and obviously the great video games that were released throughout the different 365 days cannot be forgotten, with many genres to explore. And now, some famous pages in the industry are releasing some tops, and in this case the one of the best rated games stands out.

The page How Long to Beat? has shared his list that compiles the different scores, and in it you can obviously find the big titles of the year such as Elden Ring, God of War and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Although it is also surprising that The Last of Us Part II has managed to be crowned as the product that obtained the best comments.

Here the list:

Highest Rated Games of 2022 pic.twitter.com/kSW9XNlnis — HowLongToBeat (@HowLongToBeat) January 6, 2023

1.- The Last of Us Part I

2.- Elden Ring

3.- God of War Ragnarok

4.- Xenoblade Chronicles 3

5.- Pension

6.- Neon White

7.- The Case of The Golden Idol

8.- Horizon Forbidden West

9.- Tinykin

10.- Return to Monkey Island

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, those on the list are very good games, there are even some that deserved more recognition such as Return to Monkey Island. I’m dying of excitement to know what the 2023 list will be.