Editorial | Putin is preparing to sacrifice more Russians in a war that cannot be won

In his traditional New Year’s speech, Putin focused on the major offensive he launched in Ukraine in February. Irritated by Ukraine’s resistance, Putin claimed that the West is using Ukraine to weaken and divide Russia, so according to him, Russia is fighting for its existence in Ukraine. To emphasize his message, Putin spoke in front of a crowd in plain clothes. The group mostly represented soldiers, but the difference to the Moscow silhouette usually seen behind Putin’s New Year’s speech was clear.

That same night, Ukraine launched a missile attack on a vocational school located in Makijivka, occupied by Russia, in Eastern Ukraine, where Russia had accommodated conscripts. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the attack had taken place and said that dozens of Russian soldiers were killed. The number 89 reported by Russia was significantly lower than Ukraine’s estimate, but it was surprising that Russia admitted its big losses at all. However, the ministry blamed the soldiers for what happened.

The change is clear. For months, the Russian leadership presented that the attack it launched in Ukraine in February was just a controlled operation that would have little impact on the lives of ordinary Russians. This illusion weakened in the early autumn, when the Kremlin began a “partial movement launch”, but even then everything was still presented as going according to plan. Now the management’s message is that there will be pain and hard times before the inevitable victory. The next offer seems to be just pain without profit.

Putin’s the grand offensive that he started ten months ago has not gone according to his plans at all. It has revealed that the Russian military is not only a brutal and looting bunch, but also much weaker than they say in real life.

In the West, Russia’s actions are remembered for generations. Through its actions, Russia has united Western countries in a new way and pushed them to finally reduce their dependence on Russian energy. At the same time, Russia’s position in the territory of the former Soviet Union has weakened, as the countries of the region have not only been reminded of the nature of Russian imperialism, but also noticed the problems of the Russian armed forces.

Inside Russia, however, the situation has been at least superficially stable. The Russian economy turned out to be more resilient than estimated, although the official figures are unreliable and the outlook for a little longer is gloomy. The rulers silenced the protests with harsh laws that eventually turned Russia into totalitarianism, but also by letting hundreds of thousands who were critical of Putin out of the country and at the same time labeling the oppositionists as traitors. The passive majority has been offered propaganda that has indulged great power nostalgia, an imperialist world view and enthusiasm for victory. This majority does not seem to be grieved by Russia’s brutality against Ukrainians in their name

However, Russia’s internal stability is traditionally difficult to assess, and it is not easy to predict the cause and timing of a possible public outcry. During Putin’s reign, his most important allies have been the indifference and political ignorance of the majority. They are doing well, at least for now

Russia is in a situation where it cannot win the war it started, but the country is not mentally ready to lose it either.

Putin is forced to explain that Russia is at war with the West, because otherwise the effectiveness of Ukraine’s heroic defensive struggle would be too embarrassing for Russia, which considers itself a great power. However, Putin may also really think so. When he has defined dissent as treason, the administration has moved on to sentimentality. At the same time, the position of radicals within the regime has strengthened.

It can be seen as threats and insinuations of nuclear weapons, but also as a belief in an impossible victory. For that, the Russian leadership is ready to sacrifice any number of Russians and for any length of time.

