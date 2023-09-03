You’ve probably tried your hand at programming, perhaps in JavaScript, or simple HTML, but the absence of colors in Windows notepad or any other basic editor is no longer enough for you, here’s what you need a IDE.

What is an IDE

Acronym of “Integrated Development Environment” (Integrated Development Environment), is a software that provides a complete environment for programming and software development. In short, an IDE is a tool that offers:

Code Editor : An advanced text editor that supports writing code with features like syntax highlighting, autocomplete, and formatting.

: Integrated tools for compiling source code into an executable program and for debugging and identifying errors. Project Management : Features to create, organize and manage software projects, including dependency management and file structure.

: The ability to support one or more programming languages, with specific features for each language. Testing environment : Tools for performing unit tests, integration tests, and other forms of software testing.

an IDE is integrated with version control systems such as Git, which makes it easier to manage changes to source code. Support for Database Management : Some of these development environments provide functionality for connecting and managing databases, which is useful for applications that use persistent data.

Long story short, an IDE provides a unified environment where developers can write, test, debug and manage their code efficiently and productively. This is especially useful for complex software development projects, as it simplifies many aspects of the development process.

The 10 best IDEs what they are

There are many integrated development environments, below is a list that will help you understand which one is right for you.

1.Microsoft Visual Studio

Surely the Microsoft development environment needs no introduction, Microsoft Visual Studio supports a very wide range of programming languages.

Only available on Windows.

2. Atoms

To Tom is an open source text editor developed by GitHub and is highly customizable and supports a wide range of packages and themes for editing code.

Only available on 64-bit Linux distributions.

3. Sublime Text

Sublime Text is known for its speed and ease of use; it is highly customizable through the use of packages and has a large community of users who help extend its functionality.

Available for all platforms.

4. PyCharm

If you are developing in Python, PyCharm is a JetBrains IDE specifically designed for this language. It exists in two versions: Community (free) and Professional (paid).

Available on all platforms.

5. Eclipses

Eclipse is a very popular IDE for developing Java applications, but it also supports many other languages ​​through plug-ins.

Available for all platforms.

6. IntelliJ IDEA

Like PyCharm, IntelliJ IDEA is a JetBrains IDE that supports a wide range of programming languages, with an emphasis on Java and Kotlin.

Available for all platforms.

7.Xcode

If you are developing for the iOS or macOS operating system, Xcode is Apple’s official IDE for developing applications in Swift or Objective-C.

As mentioned, only available on Apple systems.

8. Vim

Vim is a highly configurable text editor that has a steep learning curve but offers high code editing efficiency once you get the hang of it.

Available for Linux, as a rule, because there is a “loophole” to do so go to windows.

It installs with the command sudo apt-get install vimon all terminal distributions.

9. Emacs

Emacs is another highly customizable text editor that has been used for writing code by many developers over the years.

Available for Windows to macOS.

10.Notepad++

If you are looking for a lightweight solution for editing code on Windows systems, Notepad++ it is a good option; it’s free and supports many programming languages.

Only available on Windows.

In conclusion

There is no better or worse IDE, everything will depend exclusively on your needs: you just have to try.