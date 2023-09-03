Max Verstappen won the Italian F1 GP at Monza after Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari started from pole position. For the double world champion it is the tenth victory in a row, second in a row at the Autodromo Nazionale, for Red Bull another brace with Sergio Perez second in comeback. The two reds finished in third and fourth place, with Sainz ahead of Leclerc. Then the two Mercedes of Russell and Hamilton, seventh a brilliant Albon the Williams.