Last year’s July 11 protests: new code punishes “public disorder”, international funding of activities that could be considered “against the state” and “insulting” public officials| Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastracusa

The National Assembly of Cuba approved this Sunday (15), in an extraordinary session, the new Penal Code of the island, which includes 37 new crimes and prohibits, among other things, external financing of the media, in addition to strengthening sanctions related to corruption.

The new rule – unanimously approved in the extraordinary session of Parliament, almost a year after the July 11 democracy protests – will enter into force within 90 days of its publication in the Official Gazette of the Republic.

The deputies approved the bill in a session attended by Cuban dictator Miguel-Díaz Canel and former dictator Raúl Castro (2008-2018).

“Cuba will have a modern law, fair and adequate to the socioeconomic reality of the country”, said the president of the Supreme People’s Court (TSP), Rubén Remigio Ferro, when presenting the text of the legislation that replaces the 1987 one.

In the case of maximum sanctions, the Penal Code exceptionally maintains the possibility of applying the death penalty in 23 very serious criminal types. The president of the TSP reported that since 2003 capital punishment has not been applied in Cuba and that the island’s government commuted those pending in 2008.

The document also maintains the requirement of criminal responsibility from the age of 16.

Among the 37 new crimes, there is “public disorder”, to penalize “alterations of this nature produced in groups or individually”.

The new code also provides for sentences of up to ten years in prison for anyone who “supports, encourages, finances, provides, receives or has in their possession funds, material or financial resources” from non-governmental organizations or international institutions that can be used to “payment for activities against the State and its constitutional order”. It also stipulates penalties of up to three years for anyone who “insults” high-ranking public officials.

Activists and opponents believe this reform will silence social protests and independent journalism.

In a press release released on Saturday, the London-based NGO Article 19 warned that the bill violates “several provisions of the international human rights framework and is adopted at a time of intensified repression”.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) considered in a statement, reproduced by Infobae, that the ban on external funding for activities that could be interpreted as being “against the State and its constitutional order” should have “catastrophic” effects for the independent journalism in Cuba, “a country where private media is illegal and journalists are not able to obtain local funding”.

In a joint statement, the Council for the Democratic Transition in Cuba (CTDC), the Cuban Women’s Network (RFC) and the Association of Mothers and Family Members 11J for Amnesty (AMFA) highlighted that “the Penal Code is the basis of the Cuban repressive machine. , which criminalizes non-violent dissent without any hesitation”, containing criminal typologies “so loosely defined” that they “offer broad discretion”.