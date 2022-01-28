Through IIDEA, we have the opportunity to see the Top 10 of the best-selling games in Italy in mid-January 2022, precisely in the week from 10 to 16 January. Surprisingly, a PC game also appears, between PS4 and Switch.
Here she is ranking of the best-selling games in Italy, adding both the PC and console ones:
- FIFA 22 – PS4
- GTA 5 – PS4
- Animal Crossing New Horizons – Switch (retail data only)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch (retail data only)
- Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition – Switch
- Monster Hunter Rise – PC
- The Crew 2 – PS4
- Just Dance 2022 – Switch
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – PS4
- FIFA 22 – Switch
As you can see, the leaderboard also includes Monster Hunter Rise, the only PC game to make it into the overall Top 10. However, the usual FIFA 22, GTA 5 and Nintendo exclusives dominate.
Here is the instead rank console only, which sees the addition of Spider-Man for PS4 in tenth position:
- FIFA 22 – PS4
- GTA 5 – PS4
- Animal Crossing New Horizons – Switch (retail data only)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch (retail data only)
- Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition – Switch
- The Crew 2 – PS4
- Just Dance 2022 – Switch
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – PS4
- FIFA 22 – Switch
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – PS4
Finally, here is the ranking of the PC world only:
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- GTA 5
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Mafia Definitive Edition
- Farming Simulator 22
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Football Manager 2022
- The Sims 4
- Bioshock: The Collection
