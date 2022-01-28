Through IIDEA, we have the opportunity to see the Top 10 of the best-selling games in Italy in mid-January 2022, precisely in the week from 10 to 16 January. Surprisingly, a PC game also appears, between PS4 and Switch.

Here she is ranking of the best-selling games in Italy, adding both the PC and console ones:

FIFA 22 – PS4 GTA 5 – PS4 Animal Crossing New Horizons – Switch (retail data only) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch (retail data only) Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition – Switch Monster Hunter Rise – PC The Crew 2 – PS4 Just Dance 2022 – Switch Red Dead Redemption 2 – PS4 FIFA 22 – Switch

As you can see, the leaderboard also includes Monster Hunter Rise, the only PC game to make it into the overall Top 10. However, the usual FIFA 22, GTA 5 and Nintendo exclusives dominate.

One of the monsters from Monster Hunter Rise

Here is the instead rank console only, which sees the addition of Spider-Man for PS4 in tenth position:

FIFA 22 – PS4 GTA 5 – PS4 Animal Crossing New Horizons – Switch (retail data only) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch (retail data only) Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition – Switch The Crew 2 – PS4 Just Dance 2022 – Switch Red Dead Redemption 2 – PS4 FIFA 22 – Switch Marvel’s Spider-Man – PS4

Finally, here is the ranking of the PC world only: