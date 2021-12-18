Milwaukee Bucks, NBA champion

The 2020-21 season was strange. Harassed by the Finals of the previous one, which were played in August, the last one was compressed to only 72 games to catch the routine dates, the classic ones from October-November until June. And, between COVID and the tired legs of many players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks made history. They won 46 games in the ‘regular season’ and won the championship ring half a century after the first. The second championship fell after an Anthological Finals against Phoenix Suns, which placed the tie 0-2 in their favor. There, when the wind picked up the strongest, the magnetic and superhuman figure of Antetokounmpo arrived to go back to 4-2. The Greek, at 26 years old and after many troubles, was crowned MVP of the Finals with averages of 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5 assists, 1.8 blocks and 61.8% shooting. No one had signed 30 + 10 + 5 + 60% in the title fight.