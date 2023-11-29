.

Too many cars, lack of space, the impossible challenge to the principle of the impenetrability of bodies has begun: in Italy we have the highest concentration of cars in Europe with the incredible ratio of 67 cars for every 100 inhabitants: a value that places us ahead of the France (57), Germany and the United Kingdom (54) and Spain (53).

And the increase in cars is unstoppable: today there are more than 40 million cars circulating in our country, in ’96 there were only 30 and in 1986 they stopped at 24. Many, many and not only in relation to the roads which have been the same since the 1960s (by the way, at the time there were only 1.9 million of them around), but also in relation to the space available: if we welded together all the car bodies in Italy we would arrive at something incredible: as if Milan and Florence were entirely covered of sheet metal.

In reality, the alarm threshold has already been exceeded some time ago. And it’s not just motorists – struggling with traffic, lack of parking and smog – who are paying the price: the administrators are desperately trying to keep this flood of cars away from the center – by resorting to tickets or gigantic ZTLs – while even the houses car manufacturers are starting to show their rope.

Just enter any dealership, even the most exclusive, to understand the story: it seems to be in a car park rather than a showroom, with cars stacked everywhere. An economic and image damage, which suddenly destroys very expensive advertising campaigns where – ironically – their cars instead run happily along deserted streets immersed in bucolic landscapes. Landscapes – here – never seen even at 5 in the morning. Entering a dealership, full of piled-up cars, the concept that comes across is this: the car is a mess.