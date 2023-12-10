An exhausting year

The 2023 Formula 1 season has made history for several aspects, one of which related to number of appointments on the calendar: despite the cancellation of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix due to the heavy flooding that hit the region in May (a few weeks before the scheduled event in Imola), the world championship still included well 22 total events, two less than expected next season. In that case there will be the re-inclusion of Imola and Shanghai, with China excluded several times in recent years due to the COVID-19 emergency.

Record-breaking 2024

In this way, in 2024 they will be there like that 24 races on the calendarwhich represent the absolute record for the greatest number of GPs in a season in the history of F1. A fact that could please fans, but teams and drivers a little less. Already at the end of this 2023, there has been no shortage of controversy, especially over the double consecutive appointment set on two different continents, with the Abu Dhabi test immediately scheduled after the Las Vegas GP and with related difficulties on the part of the staff in adapting to short times to the 12-hour time zone, not without some ailments caused by excessive tiredness.

Perez’s appeal

About this, Sergio Perez he was the driver who made his voice heard most with Formula 1, so that it takes into account the needs of the teams without organizing races for the simple sake of doing so: “I think this last part of the season has been very intense with the traveling back and forth – he commented in an interview reported by racefans.net – the amount of races is definitely at the limit not only for the drivers, but also for all the mechanics. The program needs to be more efficient and try to take care of everyone in this world. My main concern is some of my mechanics. We just need to make sure we continue to get results and not do a lot of races for the sake of doing them. I think the quality level is still very important for this sport to make sure we keep this road uphill.”

Objective to 2025

With the 2024 calendar already announced in the summer, Perez admitted that any changes will not be possible, with attention thus focused on 2025: “Obviously it is an issue that we will raise to try to understand what can be done – he added – it’s probably late now for next year, but for the following year we will try to maximize everything. I remember seeing people so exhausted in the last race, so I think that’s something we have to do take very seriously because it is important for the sport and for the drivers to continue so that they can have long careers, as well as for the staff and mechanics”.