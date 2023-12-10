From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/12/2023 – 9:00

Honda is accepting applications for its 2024 Trainee Program, which offers opportunities for recent graduates to start their careers at the company.

18 vacancies are offered for the company’s units in São Paulo (SP), Sumaré (SP) and Manaus (AM), to work in the areas of Auditing, Billing, Compliance, Purchasing, Accounting, Credit, Product Planning, Commercial Planning, Human Resources, Treasury and Information Technology.

Honda is looking for recently graduated candidates (up to 2 years | Dec/21 to Dec/23), from courses such as Administration, Accounting, Computer Science, Law, Economics, Engineering, Statistics, Marketing, Mathematics, Information Systems, among others . Furthermore, the English language is required at an advanced level.

The program has 24 months of monitored activities, in which trainees will spend the first three months on experience in the company’s main areas and the following nine months in activities in their own areas of activity.

In the second year of the Program, they will have the opportunity to develop improvement projects in their areas in addition to a specific schedule of training and mentoring with managers.

Registration for the selection process, which takes place in partnership with Cia de Talentos, remains open until January 10, 2024.

Interested parties should access the Link, which provides all the details about the program. Those approved will begin activities in April 2024.