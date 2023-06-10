The writer, who 50 years ago created the mythical travel guide, has visited 150 countries. “I love to eat delicious food and enjoy a landscape with sea and mountains,” he says.
Saturday, June 10, 2023, 00:53
50 years ago, a twenty-something Tony Wheeler and his wife, Maureen, decided to take the trip of their lives with four bucks in their pocket and a great desire for adventure, and without knowing that their odyssey through Europe, Asia and Australia would lead them to create the …
This content is exclusive for subscribers
#Tony #Wheeler #globetrotter #tells
Leave a Reply