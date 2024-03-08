The creator of the famous Dragon Ball manga, Akira Toriyama, died at the age of 68 and mourned the fans of this series, which accompanied many for several generations around the world. As a result of this, many remembered the physical resemblance that the record producer has. Tony Succar with the Japanese artist and created different memes with both of them.

What did Tony Succar say after being 'confused' with Akira Toriyama?

The Peruvian percussionist used his Instagram account to repost some of the memes in which he is compared to Akira Toriyama. “How is it possible?”“This has to stop”, said. However, she would have taken it in a good way, since she accompanies the short messages with smiling emoticons. The memes feature Succar's face with the well-known phrase: “Rest in peace.”

Tony Succar responds to memes because of his resemblance to Akira Toriyama. Photo: Instagram by Tonny Succar.

Akira Toriyama died

The Japanese Akira Toriyama, recognized for being the creator of series such as Dragon Ball (Z, Super, Héroes, Daima), died at the age of 68 on March 1, 2024, as reported by his publisher through the AFP agency on Thursday. Shueisha, the publisher, shared a statement expressing “its deep sadness at the unfortunate loss.” Toriyama left an indelible mark on the world with his art, with which he captivated viewers of all ages with the iconic anime that has Goku as its main character.

The manga's official X account wrote: “We are deeply saddened to inform you that the creator of the manga, Akira Toriyama, passed away on March 1. It is due to a acute subdural hematoma. She was 68 years old.

We deeply regret that he still had several works in full creation with great enthusiasm. Plus, I would have a lot more things to accomplish. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world.

Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, has been able to continue its creative activities for more than 45 years. We hope that the unique world that Akira Toriyama created will continue to be loved by everyone for a long time. We inform you of this sad news, thanking you for your kindness during his life.

The funeral was already celebrated with his family and very few relatives. Following your wishes for peace of mind, we respectfully inform you that we will not accept flowers, condolence gifts, visits, offerings and others. Likewise, we ask that you refrain from conducting interviews with his family.

The future plan for the memorial meeting is undecided; We will notify you when it is confirmed. We deeply appreciate your understanding and support as always.”

What did Akira Toriyama die from?

According to the announcement, the renowned Akira Toriyamacreator of the most notable anime in history, 'dragon ball', died on Friday, March 1, due to an acute subdural hematoma, caused by severe head trauma. It is important to note that this type of subdural hematoma is considered among the most fatal.

The creator of Dragon Ball and other famous anime Akira Toriyama died at the age of 68. Photo: LR/broadcast composition

Who was Akira Toriyama?

Akira Toriyamaa prominent mangaka and character designer from Japan, achieved international renown thanks to his iconic work dragon ball. Furthermore, he is recognized as one of the pioneers who transformed the world of manga, with creations that have exerted a significant influence and have achieved great popularity. He highlighted among them the series starring Goku and his friends, as well as the 'Dragon Quest' and 'Doctor Slump' sagas.