He was amazed. Tonny Succar is enjoying his vacation in our country, so he took the opportunity to fulfill one of his biggest dreams: visiting the deserts of Paracas. What was the musician's reaction when visiting this tourist attraction? Find out all the details in the following note.

Did Tony Succar visit the Paracas desert?

Tony Succar He surprised more than one by sharing his recent trip to Paracas. The musician stated that Peru never ceases to surprise him with all the beauty he finds in its different provinces.

“I felt like a Peruvian Aladdin. I had to do it, I really never imagined that Peru had a desert like that. Incredible, Paracas. “Peru is magical,” stated the artist sharing photos of his visit.

However, things did not stop there, and Succar continued comparing the Peruvian desert with the settings shown in the Aladdin movie: “When you are a Disney fan and you come to Paracas for the first time”.

What did Internet users say about Tony Succar's praise for Paracas?

Tonny Succar's followers were very excited about the singer's recent trip to Ica and recommended that he visit more provinces in the country.

“Then you have to travel all over Peru so you can see how beautiful and incredible it is”, “The sunsets and nights in Paracas and Ica are magic”, “We just need to spread the word about everything beautiful that my Peru has… it's your opportunity to do it Tony”, “In all of Peru there are beautiful places to see”, “The most beautiful thing about our Peru 🇵🇪 its three regions: coast, mountains and jungle and much more to discover. I invite you @tonysuccar to discover our wonders”said some messages on their social networks.