There are more and more people interested in numismatics and that is why it is worth always checking the coins that come into our hands, as we could be lucky enough to have one worth thousands of dollars. For example, this rare United States coin that commemorates a tragic event and has a detail that makes it very valuable.

He Kennedy half dollar It's not that unusual. However, some of these coins could fetch a sum of thousands of dollars, if they are in the right condition. These were released on March 24, 1964 and became very popular immediately.so much so that long lines formed around the window of the Treasury Department in Washington DC and the 70,000 pieces that the Mint minted were sold out.

These items themselves could be valuable due to their popularity; However, if you want to sell it for a price of thousands of dollars, according to the NGC Guide, an expert in the buying and selling rare coins, It must be in perfect condition and without any type of wear.

If he Kennedy half dollar appears to have been in roadworthy condition, with wear, will only be worth between $8.50 and $9.25. But, those that are in perfect condition can sell for up to US$5,200.

Why was the Kennedy half dollar created?

The half dollar was released in honor of the late President John F. Kennedy who was shot to death on November 22, 1963 in Texas.

The United States Mint decided to create the coin in honor of the president. According to Coin Week, Treasury Secretary C. Douglas Dillon told the head of the United States Mint, Eva Adams, that he wanted to honor the late president by placing his face on the half dollar coin and the design was even approved by Mrs. Kennedy.