Tonny succar He is living one of the most important moments of his life, since his little daughter was born this January 9 as a result of his relationship with his wife, Lauren Succar. A few hours after the birth of the little girl, the award-winning musician did not hesitate to share the different emotions he feels with internet users.

The first thing the music producer made clear was how hard it will be to have a newborn at home because of the work involved in caring for such a small human being. In addition, he expressed his admiration for parents with experience in the field.

“Low battery. From now on there is no dream. My God, my respects to all parents, my admiration, “he wrote Succar next to a photograph where he appears carrying the little girl.

However, the exjury of La voz also indicated how happy he is to finally have his first daughter in his arms.

“This is incredible. Thanks for all the messages, I can’t answer right now because the drool falls off me. It’s too much ”, he was heard saying to Succar on their Instagram statuses.

He also sent a big greeting to other parents who share his emotion.

“To all the parents of the world, God bless you. It is the best feeling in the world. There is nothing more incredible than being a father or a mother and the happiness that comes to a family with a son, a daughter. It is the greatest blessing. I can’t describe it. We are so happy… ”, concluded the percussionist’s message.

Tony Succar announces the birth of his daughter

This morning, Tony Succar moved his followers by posting a cute photograph in which he appears together with his wife, Lauren, and their newborn daughter. In this way, the Latin Grammy winner officially announced that he had become a father for the first time.

“Family, our blessing has come. The greatest miracle I have ever seen in my life. There are no words to describe how I feel. Lauren Succar, I love you, you are amazing, what a champion. Life is the most precious gift there is, ”he wrote on his social networks.