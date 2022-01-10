In an atypical celebration of the 2022 Golden Globes, the organization has decided to announce the winners of its categories through its website and social networks. In that way Andrew Garfield has been awarded in the category best actor in a musical film for his outstanding participation in the hit Netflix film Tick, Tick … Boom!

Andrew Garfield wins a Golden Globe for best actor in musical film for Tick Tick Boom! Photo: Golden Globes

2021 has been a great year for Garfield. The interpreter has received great affection from fans thanks to his long-awaited reunion with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in Spiderman: no way home. However, beyond the arachnid superhero, his role as Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick … Boom has earned him great recognition from the public and specialized critics.

What is Tick, Tick … Boom !?

“On the cusp of his 30th birthday, a promising young theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City,” recites the official synopsis.

Unlike other movies starring Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom! it is a tape conceived as a musical. Its exciting plot is a film adaptation of the autobiographical stage setting that Jonathan Larson uses to relate his own experiences. In that sense, its development has a great of the theater in the director’s chair: Lin-Manuel Miranda.

What does the review say for Tick, Tick … Boom !?

On Rotten Tomatoes, audiences have given 96% approval to the movie starring Andrew Garfield. Meanwhile, specialized critics have rated it with an 88% score. “Tick, Tick … Boom! turns a story focused on the creative process into musical magic, an impressive feat for the newcomer director Lin-Manuel Miranda ”, says the consensus of the portal. Next, we leave you the extract of the opinions of some of the specialized journalists.

Jessica Derschowitz – Entertainment Weekly

“Tick, Tick … Boom! it is a totem for emotions and the tests of making art, with all the sacrifices and empathy that it requires ”.

“Larson’s story comes to the screen as it should be: blending fact and fiction, great music and self-taught charm, with a spirit of innovation and love for the theater.”

David Sims – The Atlantic

“With Tick, Tick … Boom, Miranda celebrates the power and pressure of the world she loves the most, and has chosen a song that perfectly encapsulates those belligerent dynamics.”