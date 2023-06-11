MEXICO.- Although the Government of the United States of America fights to bring Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, “Tony Montana”, and put him before a judge, the indicated person is fighting so that the extradition request that the US presented does not proceed.

The demand (against the extradition) of Oseguera Cervantes was sent to the Third District Judge in Matters of Amparo and Federal Trials in the State of Mexico, Everardo Maya Arias, who declared himself incompetent to hear the amparo, details the news outlet Proceso .

Maya Arias ordered the file to be returned to the twelfth District Judge on the matter, in Mexico City, it adds.

Who is Antonio Oseguera Cervantes?

Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “Tony Montana”, is the brother of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho”, leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

He was detained by the Army and the National Guard in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco, in December 2022. See also Why Do You Need to Strengthen Your Azure Cloud Security

According to the judicial courts, the US seeks to put “Tony Montana” before a Court of the District of Columbia for the crimes of international drug trafficking and possession of weapons.

He is accused of conspiring to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, since January 1998, according to a US file.

In January 2023, the US Department of Justice filed charges against Antonio Oseguera Cervantes for international cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking, as well as for possession of weapons to commit drug trafficking.

The US authorities consider him a “high-level member” within the CJNG, as in charge of money laundering and drug trafficking activities.

It was through diplomatic note 16-0682 that the US Department of State formally requested the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) to hand over Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, “Tony Montana.”