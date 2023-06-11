Berries | The strawberry harvest is obtained around Midsummer, but the expert estimates that the price will change

The cool spring did not delay field strawberries, experts say. However, the price of strawberries may rise slightly.

Cool despite the spring and early summer, the strawberry and potato harvests are not late, says the development manager Sari Peltonen from the agricultural expert organization ProAgria.

“The heat accumulated in the early summer, so we are on a normal schedule,” Peltonen tells STT.

According to Peltonen, the heat wave promised for the beginning of the week will intensify growth.

We have already received strawberries from greenhouses and tunnel farms on the banquet tables, but strawberries are traditionally collected from the fields after Midsummer. Peltonen says that strawberries in the early season are larger and taste better, and therefore the strawberry buyer and storer should be on the move in time. The strawberry season traditionally lasts 3–4 weeks, but the heat may shorten it.

According to Peltonen, more and more early potatoes are coming to the stores and the best harvest season will soon be at hand. The coolness has slightly slowed down the growth of the potato crop, although the potatoes are ripening on the usual schedule.

Vegetables from open fields, such as summer onions and early carrots, will also be arriving in stores soon. Peas are only available after mid-July.

Benefit organization Executive director of the Fruit and Berry Growers Association Heidi Wirtanen according to the strawberry situation looks good.

“This spring has been the normal spring of the old days, although in the last few years the spring has been warm. This is a pretty basic situation for farmers,” Wirtanen tells STT.

According to Peltonen, it is possible that this year’s harvests will be slightly smaller than normal due to the dry spring and early summer.

“There hasn’t been enough rain, at least in southern Finland,” says Peltonen.

Efforts have been made to irrigate vegetables and berries, and due to the cool spring, farmers have had to fight frost by, among other things, covering crops with gauze and monitoring night temperatures. Both strawberries and potatoes must be protected from frost. According to Peltonen, this may slightly increase the price of harvested products. Prices may also be affected by the fact that farmers have acquired the supplies they need for production last fall, when their price was higher than usual.

“Farmers have to see that the expenses can be covered. Prices have not fallen to the level of a couple of years ago and they may remain permanently higher than before,” says Peltonen.

According to Wirtanen it is not yet clear how many strawberry pickers are coming from abroad. The need for pickers is the same as in previous years.

“In the past, more or less the same people have come to the premises, but the turnover is now quite high.”

Often the pickers have come from Ukraine. This year, the pickers include some Ukrainians who live in Finland on the basis of temporary protection. However, many have got year-round work and are not available for berry picking, says Wirtanen.

Peltonen hopes, that consumers would buy domestic products to reduce waste and support domestic production. According to Peltonen, consumers appreciate domestic products, but the tight financial situation of households can affect their purchasing behavior so that people buy cheaper imported products.

“If there is an opportunity to buy directly from the farm, the products can be cheaper,” advises Peltonen.

According to Peltonen, the purity and quality of domestic products speak for themselves. It is not necessarily necessary to use plant protection agents in early production, and their use is regulated anyway.

According to Wirtanen, berry growers are looking forward to the season with a positive attitude. Although consumers’ purchasing power may be weaker than before, strawberries belong to summer for many.