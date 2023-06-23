The tragic search for the Titan submarine has gone around the world. Although this dramatic event has not yet come to an end, a documentary that covers the case is about to be released on the small screen. Channel 5, one of the most important television channels in the United Kingdom, will broadcast “Titanic sub: lost at sea” on its signal, an audiovisual production that will portray the recent event that, with each hour that has passed, has sown more and more people’s interest to know the fate of its crew.

“Titanic sub: lost at sea”: is it really necessary?

The controversy has not been long in coming. When Channel 5 confirmed the news, network users were quick to criticize the actions of the television channel and brand the documentary with various adjectives such as “in bad taste” and “done just to profit from a tragedy that has not even had a conclusion.” certain”.

During the morning of this Thursday, June 22 (on the Latin American side), it was reported that the oxygen supply of the submarine would run out and, hours later, the discovery of certain debris that could belong to the ship in which it was going was reported. crew. However, the authorities have not yet confirmed this theory.

What time will the documentary premiere?

“Titanic sub: lost at sea” (“Titanic: lost at sea”) will air at 7.00 pm (UK time) and promises to “go beyond” mainstream media coverage. ITN, a production company specializing in making “rapid response films”, is responsible for this new audiovisual release.

Sea pressure would have caused the Titan to implode. Photo: Huffington Post.

The film will explore not only the rescue attempt, but also the risks of this journey to the Titanic, which stretches approximately 2.5 miles below the surface of the sea. It will also collect interviews and information about the five people on board and their families.

