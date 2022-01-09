Because there is a lot to see on television every day, you can read the viewing tips for tonight here every morning. These are the recommendations for Sunday 9 January.











Net5 – 8.30 p.m. 387 Tupperware containers, 1,011 bracelets and dozens of boxes full of toys; the Patel family is literally drowning in stuff. With the help of professional cleaner Dilly, carpenter Rob and cleaner Iwan, Stacey Solomon does everything he can to make the family’s house not only habitable but also passable in seven days.

NPO 2 – 9.07 p.m. It is not only in the Netherlands that we can’t get rid of our mobile phone, people in the rest of the world are also glued to their smartphone. India can even call itself the selfie champion of the world. Unfortunately, sometimes they are killfies, because the makers sometimes die in their quest for the most spectacular photo possible. Kapil is one of these selfie champs, who spent all days clicking on, in and under a train, but now goes to therapy to get over his selfie addiction.

Thinking of Holland, the Elfstedentocht

NPO 1 – 9.34 pm While the skaters clamber towards the finish line, Janny and André dropped anchor at the end of the previous episode in Sloten. After a cool night, part two of their tour of tours starts. The final destination: Workum. But before stamp number six can be put at all, Stavoren and Hindeloopen must first be crossed out. For that, the duo has to cross the IJsselmeer, which can be quite exciting in the turbulent winter. Read here how you can order the recently published book ‘De Elfstedentocht van 1997’.

BBC First – 10pm Single mother Pearl Nolan runs a seafood restaurant in a small British coastal town. She works as a private investigator and soon gets the chance to solve a real crime when she rescues local fisherman Vinnie from the sea dead. But to be allowed to work on the case, she must convince grumpy detective Mike McGuire not only of her qualities, but also of her innocence.

NPO 1 – 23.30 hrs To everyone’s surprise, Gerard van Velde took gold and a world record in the 1,000 meters during the Winter Games in 2002. A few years before, Gerard put ice skating on hold because he couldn’t master the technique of the clap skate. On the basis of Gerard’s career full of high peaks and deep waters, Other times sport paints an equally revealing and hilarious picture of the rise of the clap skate.

