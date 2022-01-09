Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow does not intend to make the unilateral concessions that are expected in Washington. Thus, the diplomat in a conversation with RIA News commented on the upcoming Geneva consultations on security issues.

He also stressed that the United States prefers speculation instead of constructive discussion. According to Ryabkov, Moscow is disappointed with the signals from Washington and Brussels, which come on the eve of the consultations.

“In short, they reflect a misunderstanding of what we need. And we need legal guarantees, legal guarantees that NATO will not expand further, eliminate everything that the alliance has created, driven by anti-Russian phobias and all sorts of false ideas about what is the essence of Russian policy since 1997, ”the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister explained.

In Geneva, on January 9-10, Russian-American consultations will be held on Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees. Then a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council will take place in Brussels, and consultations will be held in Vienna at the platform of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The draft agreements of the Russian Federation with NATO and the United States on security guarantees were published by the Russian Foreign Ministry in December. The document says that Washington should not create military bases in the territories of the former USSR countries that are not part of NATO. In addition, the United States advised not to use the infrastructure of these states for military purposes.