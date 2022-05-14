Because there is a lot to see on television every day, you can read the viewing tips for tonight here every morning. These are the recommendations for Saturday 14 May. View the full TV guide here.

Richard Groenendijk: For everything!

RTL 4 – 9.35 pm More than two hundred times Richard Groenendijk stood with For everything! in the theatres. It not only resulted in sold-out audiences, but also a nomination for the Poelifinario cabaret prize. In For everything! Groenendijk jokes, there are different types and he makes frequent use of self-mockery.

Richard Groenendijk in his show. © Roy Beusker



Unforgotten

New season

NPO 2 – 23:02 At a garbage dump in Haringey, the headless body of a man who has been missing since 1990 is found in a discarded freezer. Sunny quickly finds the identity of the owner of the freezer, but questioning him becomes difficult: the man appears to have died recently. Sunny is in desperate need of colleague Cassie, but she doesn't feel like getting stuck into a new case three months before her retirement.

The Treehouse Battle

NPO 3 – 7.46 pm In The Treehouse Battle Six families compete to make the most beautiful tree house. This season they are not doing that at camping d’Olde Kamp, but in their own backyard. Anne Appelo occasionally comes to see if things are going well. After a week of hard work, tree house expert Peer Meijs chooses the winner.

The Treehouse Battle. © EO



Final Eurovision Song Contest 2022

NPO 1 – 9 p.m. As good as the songs of the other participants are, the moment Putin’s army invaded neighboring Ukraine, the winner of the 66th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest was standing according to the betting offices already fixed: the Ukrainian rap group Kalush Orchestra. The same happened in 2016 after the Russian annexation of Crimea, when Jamala sang the Eurovision trophy to Kiev. Read all articles about the Eurovision Song Contest here.

Silent Witness

New season

BBC First – 8pm Season 23 didn’t end too well. There is little time for Nikki and Jack to mourn, because there is already a new file on their desk: one of the inmates was murdered during riots in a high-security prison. Nikki turns her attention directly to the victim’s cellmate, a criminal who has crossed her path in the past.

