Over the next weekend, F1 will be staged in Barcelona on the Montmelò circuit for the Spanish Grand Prix, sixth round of the F1 2022 world championship. Charles Leclerc is still leading the Drivers’ classification in Catalonia with 19 points ahead of Max Verstappen, fresh from the victories in Imola and Miami. Ferrari, on the other hand, has six – points – ahead of Red Bull in the Constructors’ ranking.

Barcelona is a circuit in which, as usual, the teams usually introduce substantial innovations in terms of developments and updates to the single-seaters, which covered the first real kilometers of the 2022 season on the occasion of the pre-testing which took place at Montmelò from Wednesday 23 on Friday 25 February, a test session that put teams and drivers facing the unexpected problem of the porpoisingthat is the aerodynamic rebound at high speeds, a consequence of the ground effect that had not emerged in the wind tunnel since at the test level the simulations do not exceed 180 km / h.

Mercedes is particularly suffering from porpoising and the weekend in Spain will be a truth test for the Brackley team, which will be able to compare the current data with those collected during the pre-testing. There Ferrari will introduce a hefty package of updates to respond to Red Bull winner of the last two races, for its part the Milton Keynes team will reduce the weight of the RB18s entrusted to Verstappen and Perez in a range between 3 and 5 kilos.

Montmelò will be the first European weekend in which the standard hours for 2022, i.e. free practice on Friday at 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm, free practice on Saturday at 1:00 pm with qualifying at 4:00 pm and finally the race on Sunday at 3:00 pm. The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sport F1but also on TV8 qualifying and the race will be broadcast live in the clear. Up FormulaPassion.it as always you will find the direct texts of each F1 session, enriched by the contributions of our correspondents on the circuit Carlo Platella and Gianluca Calvaresi. The F2 and F3 are also on track. Below are all the details regarding the timetables, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor.

Spanish Grand Prix 2022, the program and the TV schedules

Friday 20 May

09:30 F3 Free Practice (Sky Sport F1)

11:35 F2 Free Practice (Sky Sport F1)

14:00 F1 Free Practice 1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

15:30 F3 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1)

17:00 F1 Free Practice 2 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

18:30 F2 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1)

Saturday 21st May

11:00 F3 Race-1 (Sky Sport F1)

13:00 F1 Free Practice 3 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

16:00 F1 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

17:40 F2 Race-1 (Sky Sport F1)

Sunday 22nd May

10:05 F3 Race-2 (Sky Sport F1)

11:35 F2 Race-2 (Sky Sport F1)

15:00 F1 Race (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Times on TV8

Qualifying on Saturday 21 May live at 16:00

Race on Sunday 22 May live at 3pm

F1 GP Spain circuit

Route: 4,675 km

DRS zones: 2

Laps: 66

Race distance: 308.424 km

