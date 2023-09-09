“We will certainly reflect on this terrible news tonight. We are now looking at how we can do that,” said a spokeswoman for the Glory organization. “We assume that everyone will enter the ring tonight. But the sadness and concerns are great. Especially because it is difficult to reach people there.”

According to the spokeswoman, everyone’s thoughts are with the victims. “Normally everyone is now focused on the matches and are in full preparation. Badr Hari is now completely in his bubble and we try to let him in as much as possible. But there is a lot of tension and sadness.” Hari has now made herself heard on Instagram. “I would like to express my condolences to our beloved people who experienced a terrible earthquake. I think of all the victims and their families. Together we will overcome this tragedy so that everyone can recover from it,” Hari writes. “May Allah protect our country,” he concludes. Text continues under the photo.

Many Moroccans are expected at the matches in Paris. A total of 4000 tickets have been sold. It is expected that many of them will be Moroccan fans. Badr Hari returns to the ring for the first time in Paris after announcing his retirement last year. In addition, Ilyass Chakir and the French-Moroccan kickboxer Sarah Moussadda, among others, will also be in action. See also Johnson lights up his dark present with the birth of a daughter

Moroccan football players donate blood

The football players of the Moroccan national team and their national coach have donated blood to help the victims of the earthquake in the country. More than a thousand people were killed and more than a thousand injured in the natural disaster in the Atlas Mountains. The Moroccan team’s Instagram channel shows how various players and national coach Walid Regragui donate blood. Text continues below the Instagram post.



Vedette Achraf Hakimi expressed his condolences for the victims and called for solidarity. “We are experiencing a very difficult moment for our fellow countrymen. Now is the time to help each other to save as many lives as possible,” said the 24-year-old Paris Saint-Germain player. “My condolences go to everyone who has lost a loved one.” Other internationals also called for support. Bayern defender and former Ajax player Noussair Mazraoui shared photos and a video of the aftermath of the earthquake and wrote “pray for Morocco”. The match between Morocco’s footballers against Liberia, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed. Morocco has already qualified for the African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year. See also Biden's visit to South Korea, between "dissuasion" to the North and a meeting "if it is serious" The entire football world sympathizes with the victims. Expressions of support are coming from football clubs from all kinds of countries. “We wish you a lot of strength,” the KNVB writes on X. From Spain, FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, among others, have expressed their condolences on social media. Text continues below the tweet.



‘Real Madrid, its president and the board express their deepest dismay and solidarity with the victims of the earthquake that has struck Morocco in recent hours. Our club would like to express its condolences and affection to the families of the deceased and to all residents of Morocco. We wish all the injured a speedy recovery.” FC Barcelona wishes the victims and the entire population of Morocco all the strength. See also Before the Corona summit: the expert council makes a clear recommendation - demand from the government There have been expressions of support from France from Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille. The English clubs Manchester City and West Ham United have shown support for the earthquake victims. The Italian Internazionale condoles with Morocco for the victims. German club Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also express their condolences.

