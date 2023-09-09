





32:53 The editorial writers review the week’s international news to put into perspective the basic movements of an increasingly complicated world. Don’t miss it on Fridays at 7:20 p.m. (Bogotá), 6:20 p.m. (Mexico) and 9:20 p.m. (Buenos Aires, Santiago). © France 24

Two of the United States court cases related to the 2020 elections were answered. The far-right leader Enrique Tarrio, of Cuban origin, was sentenced by the federal court of the District of Columbia to 22 years in prison for being the “ultimate leader of the conspiracy” in the assault on the US Capitol in 2021. Likewise, in Georgia The hearings began against former President Donald Trump, who pleaded not guilty for trying to overturn the presidential elections. Analysis.