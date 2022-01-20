Tonga | Eyewitness videos from Tonga show traces of a volcanic eruption

An aid ship sent by New Zealand arrived in Tonga on Thursday.

Hunga The eruption of the Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in the Tonga archipelago in the Pacific has caused great damage in the region, according to recent eyewitness videos. Due to telecommunications problems, very little footage has been received from the archipelago, although the eruption took place as early as Saturday 15 January.

A video broadcast by the news agency Reuters shows how trees have apparently fallen due to the tsunami caused by the eruption and the earth is covered in gray ash.

The country’s capital, Nuku’alofa, has also suffered material damage. Among other things, drinking water is polluted in some places on the islands due to volcanic ash.

The devastation caused by the tsunami was seen in Nuku’alofa, the capital of Tonga, on Wednesday.

The ash raised by the volcanic eruption had covered a thick layer on top of the cars in Nuku'alofa.

Tonga has evacuated its citizens from the islands affected by the eruption.

So far, three have been confirmed dead, one living in Mango, one in Nomuka and one in Tongatapu, the main island of Tonga. The British immigrant who died there.

Tongan a total of about 170 islands have more than one hundred thousand inhabitants, but much of the islands are uninhabited.

Underwater a volcanic eruption raised a huge cloud of ash on Saturday, and the sound of the eruption was heard 2,300 miles away in New Zealand. The tsunami caused by the eruption threw an oil tanker ashore in western Peru and caused an oil spill, according to local authorities.

According to a statement issued by the Tongan government on Tuesday, the tsunami rose to 15 meters off the coast of the islands of the Ha’appa archipelago, 50 to 70 kilometers from the main island. A tsunami of the same height destroyed 56 buildings on the west coast of Tongatapu, the main island of Tonga.